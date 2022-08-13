3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $310,000

New Construction! Huge basement! Conveniently located between Hickory, NC and Morganton, NC right off of Hwy 70 in Catawba County. Every inch of this new home is perfectly appropriated for maximum utilization. Split bedroom layout is separated by an open living room and dining area. Slide open the doors onto the back deck and it feels like you are sitting in a tree house! Beautiful wide driveway leads into an oversized 2-car garage. An additional 534 square feet in the basement could be used for anything you can imagine - wine cellar, home gym, theater room, storage, you name it! Who loves a laundry ROOM? This house has one! Home comes with a One Year Warranty directly from the builder!