New Construction! Huge basement! Conveniently located between Hickory, NC and Morganton, NC right off of Hwy 70 in Catawba County. Every inch of this new home is perfectly appropriated for maximum utilization. Split bedroom layout is separated by an open living room and dining area. Slide open the doors onto the back deck and it feels like you are sitting in a tree house! Beautiful wide driveway leads into an oversized 2-car garage. An additional 534 square feet in the basement could be used for anything you can imagine - wine cellar, home gym, theater room, storage, you name it! Who loves a laundry ROOM? This house has one! Home comes with a One Year Warranty directly from the builder!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Soon, there will be no more snack burgers.
A Caldwell County man won $177,500 on a scratch-off ticket.
A car crash in Lincoln County killed a 54-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on Monday.
A Hickory man died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture at 1028 15th Street Drive NE on Wednesday, the Hickory Po…
It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.…
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
A Stanly County man pleaded guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday to shooting and killing a Granite Falls man in 2017.
Less than a month remains before Lenoir-Rhyne University unveils $18 million in renovations to the university’s football stadium.
A Lenoir man has been charged after police say they found two of his dogs locked in a hot car, with one of the dogs ultimately dying.
Sports fans will no longer be allowed to bring opaque bags of any kind into games hosted by Hickory Public Schools. The new policy will also a…