3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $309,000

Brand new, quality built home by RA Joyce Construction, located on a level 0.41 acre cul-de-sac lot in Berkshire Place! Offering a welcoming covered front porch with stone accents, this three bedroom home is sure to please. The main level has a large living room with wood burning fireplace and charming arched entry to the dining room. The spacious kitchen offers plenty of crisp white cabinetry, a half bath, exit to the backyard, stairs to the upper level, and a laundry/mud room exiting to the oversized double garage. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms including a primary suite with double closets and private bath with dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a beautiful hall bath. The main level features durable LVT flooring, with carpet upstairs. The exterior of the home is clad in low maintenance LP SmartSide wood siding. Terrific Mountain View location with easy access to Hwys 127, 321, & I-40, and NO CITY TAX! Seller financing available for qualified buyers at 4.7% interest.