SELLER OFFERING $5,000 TOWARD BUYERS' CLOSING COSTS at closing! NEW CONSTRUCTION in NE Hickory--near Snow Creek ES. Gorgeous archways, tall ceilings, neutral decor w/desired amenities & details. 3BRs/2.5 BAs w/open main lvl flrpln. Nice covered frnt porch takes you to a welcoming foyer offering a barn dr entry to the oversized single gar.+ 1/2 bath in foyer. Spacious KIT boasts white shaker cabs w/soft close cabs & drawers, stainless appls, lrg single bowl stainless sink, granite cntrtops, brkfst bar & dining area. Wide archway leads to LR area & inclds a stunning coffered ceiling & access to lrg partially covered patio. The upper lvl has a flex/bonus area, sep. laundry rm(w/barn dr), lrg MBR has a closet within rm + priv. bath w/dual sink vanity(granite tops) & WIC. 2 addit. BRs & hall bath w/granite top vanity. Vinyl plank flooring thruout main lvl, baths & lndry rm. Privacy fence in bckyrd. **"Finished looking" photos are "example" photos of another house...should be very similiar.