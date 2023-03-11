SELLER OFFERING $5,000 TOWARD BUYERS' CLOSING COSTS at closing! NEW CONSTRUCTION in NE Hickory--near Snow Creek Elementary school. Gorgeous archways, tall ceilings, barn doors, neutral decor w/desired amenities & details. 3BRs, 2.5 BAs w/open main lvl flrpln. Nice covered frnt porch takes you to a welcoming foyer offering a barn dr entry to the oversized single gar.+ 1/2 bath in foyer(granite top vanity). Spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabs w/soft close cabs & drawers, stainless appls, lrg single bowl stainless sink, granite cntrtops, brkfst bar & dining area. Wide archway leads to living rm area & inclds a stunning coffered ceiling & access to lrg partially covered patio & uncovered area for grilling. The upper lvl has a flex/bonus area for office/den, sep. laundry rm(w/barn dr), lrg MBR has a closet within room + priv. bath w/dual sink vanity(granite tops) & WIC(w/barn dr). 2 addit. BRs & hall bath w/granite top vanity. Vinyl plank flooring thruout main lvl, baths & lndry rm.