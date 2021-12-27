3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,995

Beautiful log cabin in a quiet setting, Popular Mt. View area! 3BR/2BA- Large Great Room with gorgeous Stacked fire place great for entertaining and open to the kitchen. Home has been stained for exterior protection. Large loft upstairs offering many possibilities for a den/office or play room. Exterior features a Nice Fire pit area perfect for late night bonfires, pole barn, exterior shed, Over sized deck and a large front porch with swing.