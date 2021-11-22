For the best information on this listing, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious three bedroom home offering an open floor plan and sparkling in-ground pool! A welcoming front porch leads into a split foyer with main level offering an open great room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area, and updated kitchen with all new cabinets, countertops, sink, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Off the dining area, exit to the rear deck overlooking the private backyard with pool. A split bedroom floor plan offers a private primary suite with walk-in closet and full bath. On the opposite side of the main level, two bedrooms share a central hall bath. The full lower level offers a large den with lots of natural light, full bath, bonus room/office, laundry room with storage space, and oversized double garage. Convenient location near Belle Hollow shopping center and Viewmont dining, shopping, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Omari Drovon Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found dead early Saturday by Hickory Police officers.
- Updated
The Hickory Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car outside MDI on Alex Lee Boulevard last Friday.
- Updated
A Claremont man charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol in federal court on Tuesday,…
- Updated
A Newton man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
- Updated
Appalachian State University will open a campus in Hickory in the large building off U.S. 321 that once housed the headquarters of Corning Opt…
A Newton man was arrested on drug charges after investigators found drugs and weapons at his residence, according to a news release from the C…
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of an infant on Nov. 7.
Fifteen luxury townhomes will be coming to southeast Hickory after Hickory City Council votes to annex and rezone land on and near Renwick Dri…
Charlotte man charged with larceny in Hickory; his car caught fire on I-40 Friday afternoon which led to wreck, traffic jam
A 23-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with felony larceny. He also is linked to a car fire and wrecks on Interstate 40 that eventually …
- Updated
MAIDEN — Just over seven months ago, Maiden football player Ethan Rhodes threw five interceptions in a 52-12 playoff loss against Salisbury he…