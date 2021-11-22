3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

For the best information on this listing, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious three bedroom home offering an open floor plan and sparkling in-ground pool! A welcoming front porch leads into a split foyer with main level offering an open great room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area, and updated kitchen with all new cabinets, countertops, sink, and stainless appliances including a gas range. Off the dining area, exit to the rear deck overlooking the private backyard with pool. A split bedroom floor plan offers a private primary suite with walk-in closet and full bath. On the opposite side of the main level, two bedrooms share a central hall bath. The full lower level offers a large den with lots of natural light, full bath, bonus room/office, laundry room with storage space, and oversized double garage. Convenient location near Belle Hollow shopping center and Viewmont dining, shopping, and more.