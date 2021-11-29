3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

For the best information on this unit, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Move-in Ready! This end unit one-level townhouse offers ease of access and no steps to climb! Features include a large vaulted ceiling great room with gas fireplace and formal dining area. The open kitchen offers bar seating, lots of cabinets, pantry, laundry closet and access to double garage. Large master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Just off the master bedroom you'll find an open sunroom and exit to a private rear deck overlooking the wooded common area. Two bedrooms and a full hall bath complete the home. All new interior paint and all new carpet. HOA Dues $200/Month, include management, exterior building & yard maintenance, & community pool.