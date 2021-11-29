For the best information on this unit, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Move-in Ready! This end unit one-level townhouse offers ease of access and no steps to climb! Features include a large vaulted ceiling great room with gas fireplace and formal dining area. The open kitchen offers bar seating, lots of cabinets, pantry, laundry closet and access to double garage. Large master suite features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Just off the master bedroom you'll find an open sunroom and exit to a private rear deck overlooking the wooded common area. Two bedrooms and a full hall bath complete the home. All new interior paint and all new carpet. HOA Dues $200/Month, include management, exterior building & yard maintenance, & community pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person died in a single-car wreck on U.S. 321 northbound on Tuesday evening.
- Updated
Hickory Police are searching for Quarius Shamond Izard, 21, of Hickory. He is charged in the murder of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football play…
If Dick Hewitt isn’t at the end seat at the bar of his cafe, his regulars notice.
- Updated
A Hickory man wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player was arrested on Wednesday.
- Updated
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday …
50 dogs rescued from home in Alexander County; Animal Services said tenant evicted, left dogs behind
At least 50 dogs were rescued from a residence in Taylorsville last week.
JP and Shelly Miller have successfully grown Fyreside Taproom and Eatery in Granite Falls into a popular “hometown hangout,” as they call it.
- Updated
Five people were charged with trafficking methamphetamine including three from Catawba County.
- Updated
Area prep football score from Friday, Nov. 26
- Updated
A house was destroyed in a fire that also claimed the life of a dog on 54th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday evening.