3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

You have to see this beautiful one story with a basement in Hickory that has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sits on a level .57 acre lot. This home offers a 2 car garage, an A-frame primary bedroom with it's own bathroom plus lots of open flowing space from the dining room to the living room to entertain guests, friends or family. There is also a large amount of storage and extra space in the full basement that is over 1700 sq ft. I don't want to forget the large screened porch that looks into the private back yard, this porch will be a place to relax with a coffee in the morning or a nice drink in the evenings next to the outdoor fireplace. To top all of that off, you are located perfectly in Hickory with a short hop to downtown Hickory and lots of shopping and restaurants on 127. Don't miss out on this home!