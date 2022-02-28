3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

Welcome Home! This recently updated home is absolutely stunning. Inside the front door you step into a welcoming foyer, which grants access to the den/office area directly to the right, or the formal dining area to the left. Stepping through the foyer, you are welcome into the family room, with a hallway that leads back to the spacious kitchen and powder room. Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms and a guest bath occupy the upper hallway. Across the hall, the sprawling primary suite, with dual closets, and a private bath. Finishing out this incredible home, and possibly the best part, is the large rear deck area overlooking your private, tree-lined backyard. Stop by today and make this one your own!