3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious three-bedroom home offering an open floor plan! A welcoming front porch leads into front living room, dining area, half bath and a kitchen that is open to family room with fireplace. Main level laundry room off the kitchen that leads into 2-car garage. Family room exits to the level backyard. Upper level offers a private primary suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Two additional bedrooms share a full, hall bath. All new carpet and freshly painted interior. Convenient location near LRU and Viewmont dining, shopping, and more. Roof 2016, HP 2010.

