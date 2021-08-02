Look no further! Cozy condo in NE Hickory! Enjoy living on one level with the benefit of having extra bedrooms, bathroom and storage on the 2nd floor. Step inside this amazing condo to see and be surrounded by the beautiful updates- a true MOVE IN READY property! The best part, the updates don't stop inside! The perfectly new outdoor living space awaits you, with accessibility from the master suite or great room. Stainless kitchen appliances, tile floors, quartz counter tops, pristine lighting, plush carpet, top notch hardware, fresh paint ...so many great features ! Perfect NE Hickory- Viewmont Location, Living on one level, an actual laundry room and don't miss the closet space! Take a look today! Call Cory Klassett, your Re/Max Legendary Agent for a private tour! 828-446-4589
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
