3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

Welcome home to this tastefully remodeled beauty ! Great Hickory location in a wonderful neighborhood, this bright and airy house has everything you could want: Formal living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen to the dining area with new granite countertops and painted cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, master with high ceilings and plenty of closet space, a huge rec/media/theater room downstairs with natural light, a super clean oversized 2 car garage for the enthusiast or handyman, an elevated rear deck and a fenced backyard for the pets. Fresh paint inside and out, brand new flooring throughout, new fixtures - this is literally turn key !! HVAC only one year old. Check out the virtual tour and then look no further, book your appointment today because this one will not last

