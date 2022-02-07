Do not miss your opportunity to view this rare find! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. 1500 square feet with a full unfinished basement, two car garage and a large deck all on 3.5 acres! This home could be everything you need, with room to grow! Enjoy a private setting with convenience to Hwy 127 and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
