 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900

Do not miss your opportunity to view this rare find! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. 1500 square feet with a full unfinished basement, two car garage and a large deck all on 3.5 acres! This home could be everything you need, with room to grow! Enjoy a private setting with convenience to Hwy 127 and I-40.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert