3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,000

One level living, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home in highly desired Hickory NE location. Great Schools! Easy Access to McDonald Pkwy and I-40, Shopping and restaurants. Almost 1 acre in a private setting! Constructed in 2017! The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and updates galore! Master bath has large tiled walk in shower, stand alone 1920 refinished clawfoot tub, and dual vanity. Luxury vinyl tile throughout most of the home. Built in cabinetry, plenty of storage, walk in closets and office nook. Well maintained and moved in ready!!!

