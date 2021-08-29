This two story home w/ basement offers ample space with plenty of room to grow! The welcoming and oversized front patio enters to a foyer all flanked by the formal dining room and large living room complete with stone fireplace. Either of these two rooms continue to the eat in kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and custom built-ins. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and downstairs gives way to a full, walkout basement with an auxiliary garage, plenty of storage and basement workshop. Enjoy seasonal long range views from the back deck, overlooking the large back yard lined with mature trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,000
