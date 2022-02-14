Beautiful, remodeled home in NE Hickory. Huge Living Room with FP and hardwood floors. Formal Dining Room, and great kitchen with updated flooring, granite counters and tile backsplash. Cozy knotty-pine paneled den with built-in bookcases. Two main level BR's, both with hardwood floors and one with a walk-in closet. Lovely Bath with tile. Upper level Master BR with large walk-in closet and bath with granite countertops. Huge walk-in attic space for storage! Double garage and full basement. Updates in 2011 ~ roof, gutters, replacement windows, & Trane gas HVAC. All within walking distance to LR University, library, and park.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $295,000
