3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $295,000

Beautiful, remodeled home in NE Hickory. Huge Living Room with FP and hardwood floors. Formal Dining Room, and great kitchen with updated flooring, granite counters and tile backsplash. Cozy knotty-pine paneled den with built-in bookcases. Two main level BR's, both with hardwood floors and one with a walk-in closet. Lovely Bath with tile. Upper level Master BR with large walk-in closet and bath with granite countertops. Huge walk-in attic space for storage! Double garage and full basement. Updates in 2011 ~ roof, gutters, replacement windows, & Trane gas HVAC. All within walking distance to LR University, library, and park.

