Beautiful 2021 built home located in desirable NE Hickory on a corner lot!! The main level welcomes you in with an open kitchen/family room layout that includes durable LV flooring, granite countertops, laundry room, half bath, stainless steel appliances and access to the covered back deck, 1-car garage and front entry. The upper level includes the spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet + full bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The exterior has many updates that include a fenced-in back yard to add to your privacy, added extended + covered back deck freshly stained, storage building with a gravel pad that extends to a firepit area, widened driveway, and beautifully revamped landscaping. Do not miss out on this home and schedule your viewing today!