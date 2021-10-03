 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $289,000

Come enjoy the lake access amenities in Gold Creek Estates that include a community boat ramp, picnic shelter, and dock. With the primary bedroom on the main floor, a finished basement, a fenced yard and a beautiful screened in deck, this home is sure to check many of the boxes on your wish list! There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom. The basement area offers tons of additional living and recreational space. This property backs up to Gold Creek providing some privacy in the back yard. Seller is offering a $5000 allowance toward a new HVAC unit!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert