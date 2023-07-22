Great opportunity to own a new construction home in the heart of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The main floor laundry also serves as mudroom/half bath. The back patio overlooks a beautiful lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The owner suite is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage closet and access to the master bath. The bathroom excels in functionality featuring double vanity with granite counter and shaker style cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and located close to the second full bath. Home has have modern 2 panel doors and LED Lighting. Pictures are of a similar model. Completed and ready to move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $288,000
