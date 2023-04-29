Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom new construction home in The Town of Brookford. This home is currently under construction with a projected completion date of around July 21st. This home has an amazing open floorpan layout with a flexible living area, beautiful white shaker style cabinets and granite counters. The home will have luxury vinyl tile throughout for a clean look and easy maintenance. Seller is including Stainless kitchen appliances including a refrigerator. The primary suite has a walk in closet and a double vanity in the bathroom. There are two other bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Buyers will love the location as it is super convenient to major highways, shopping and restaurants but its location preserves the small town feel. Homes like this do not come on the market often so schedule a showing now to reserve your new home today!