3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $285,000

Ready for Summer? Don't miss this Stately Ranch located Across the Street from Wittenburg Access Area! So close you can walk to the Lake Access featuring a walking trail, future beach area, boat ramps, Fishing dock, and more! One-Level Layout with 3Bedroom/2Bath. Lovely Kitchen featuring Island and Breakfast Bar with open concept to the living room, formal dining room and back yard. Cozy Up by the Fireplace in the Large Living Room. Additional entertaining space in the Family Room with Large Front Windows allowing much natural light to shine in. Relax Outdoors on the Wonderful Front Porch with Lake Views or the Back Patio Area with Fenced-in Backyard. Large Carport with Utility Room.