Please come tour this recently renovated craftsman style home originally built in 1940. The owner spared no expense. New HVAC system, new roof, and new hot water heater. Original hardwoods restored all their original glory. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the primary bath has a tiled walk in shower. New stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops in kitchen. Fresh agreeable grey paint throughout the entire home. To many updates to list. A short walk to the YMCA. All this with no HOA!!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
Hickory and Catawba County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss roughly $7 million in incentives for an economic development project.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.