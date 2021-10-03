3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $280,000

Please come tour this recently renovated craftsman style home originally built in 1940. The owner spared no expense. New HVAC system, new roof, and new hot water heater. Original hardwoods restored all their original glory. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the primary bath has a tiled walk in shower. New stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops in kitchen. Fresh agreeable grey paint throughout the entire home. To many updates to list. A short walk to the YMCA. All this with no HOA!!!!!