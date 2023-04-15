Immaculate one owner home in desirable area of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The main floor laundry also serves as mudroom/half bath. The back deck overlooks a beautiful fenced lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The primary bedroom is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage closet and access to the primary bath. The bathroom excels in functionality featuring double vanity with granite counter and shaker style cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and located close to the second full bath. Home will has modern 2 panel doors and LED Lighting.