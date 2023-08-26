Welcome to your dream home in Hickory! This property, built in 2021, offers contemporary charm and spacious living across two stories. Nestled in a peaceful and friendly neighborhood, this home presents an irresistible opportunity for anyone! Step inside and be greeted by an inviting foyer, leading you to an expansive open-concept living area. The well-appointed kitchen features modern appliances, sleek countertops, and ample storage space, making it a chef's delight. Come see it before it’s too late.