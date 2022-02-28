3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

Beautifully maintained all brick ranch. Updates include an awesome ADA compliant handicapped bathroom (wet room), laundry room addition and office. Detached 24' x 24' living quarters with handicapped bathroom. Main house features Kitchen with oak cabinets, white Corian counters, stainless ref, dw and oven. B'fast bar plus dining area open to kitchen. Front living room has built in shelves. Laundry room addition includes a walk in pantry, half bath, utility closet, space for washer, dryer and center island table with stools. Addition office space could be den, work out area, craft room, playroom or bedroom. Tiled full bath in hall. One car carport with covered storage room. Rear patio and outbuilding for storage. Nice yard that backs up to a farm with pasture views. Great property with potential for caretakers, guests, Airb&b with handicapped updates. Updates: windows, HP, roof, and new plumbing. Level Lot and Multi car parking on concrete driveway. City water/Sewer, Call Christie Oakley 828-781-7000.