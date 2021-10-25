3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

Charming three-bedroom, three-bath home in the desirable Northlakes community. Recently-installed LV flooring and freshly-painted neutral walls throughout the living room and spacious bedrooms create a tasteful, relaxing atmosphere. The kitchen and baths have been updated with tile flooring, solid-surface and granite countertops, and a tile backsplash in the kitchen. A large, tiled family room with gas-log fireplace for leisure activities. Also downstairs space for storage or a home office. Recently refurbished large deck for outdoor entertaining. An optional, nominal HOA fee grants access to a lakefront beach and boat launch, as well as two neighborhood playgrounds. Ready access to Hickory parks and attractive downtown (without city taxes). Also convenient to Lenoir and points north.