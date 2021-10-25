Charming three-bedroom, three-bath home in the desirable Northlakes community. Recently-installed LV flooring and freshly-painted neutral walls throughout the living room and spacious bedrooms create a tasteful, relaxing atmosphere. The kitchen and baths have been updated with tile flooring, solid-surface and granite countertops, and a tile backsplash in the kitchen. A large, tiled family room with gas-log fireplace for leisure activities. Also downstairs space for storage or a home office. Recently refurbished large deck for outdoor entertaining. An optional, nominal HOA fee grants access to a lakefront beach and boat launch, as well as two neighborhood playgrounds. Ready access to Hickory parks and attractive downtown (without city taxes). Also convenient to Lenoir and points north.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person is dead and two injured after a school bus collided with a truck Thursday afternoon in Newton.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
The Hickory Young Professionals announced Hickory’s Top 10 Under 40 this week. More than 60 people were nominated.
'I’m afraid I’ve moved into a rat-infested neighborhood;' trash piling up in St. Stephens creates concern among nearby homeowners
Three doors down and across the road from Mary Nalley’s home, a pile of trash has grown and grown.
- Updated
More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with C…
- Updated
Police confiscated 101 pounds of marijuana at a Maiden residence on Monday. Two people were arrested following a police search.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of impersonating an officer.
- Updated
A three-vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard near Starbucks Friday afternoon.
- Updated
When a truck and a school bus collided at an intersection in Newton on Thursday afternoon, the crash was severe enough to kill the truck drive…