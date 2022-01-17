 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

Oakwood School District in NW Hickory! This one level Ranch Home has been updated with New Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Kitchen Appliances and Water Heater. Fresh Paint throughout. Updated Baths. Kitchen/Dining Combination with a Fireplace in Dining Area. Large Living Room. Adjacent Office Space/or Breakfast Area. Primary Bedroom and Updated Bath. Two Other Spacious Bedrooms and Full Hall Bath. Detached Dbl Carport with a Storage Room. Outbuilding Remains. Good sized lot with .56 Acres. City Water and Sewer. Move in Ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert