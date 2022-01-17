3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900

Oakwood School District in NW Hickory! This one level Ranch Home has been updated with New Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Kitchen Appliances and Water Heater. Fresh Paint throughout. Updated Baths. Kitchen/Dining Combination with a Fireplace in Dining Area. Large Living Room. Adjacent Office Space/or Breakfast Area. Primary Bedroom and Updated Bath. Two Other Spacious Bedrooms and Full Hall Bath. Detached Dbl Carport with a Storage Room. Outbuilding Remains. Good sized lot with .56 Acres. City Water and Sewer. Move in Ready!