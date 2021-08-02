OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, August 7th 10:00-12:00, Sunday, August 8th 12:00-1:00. Contact The Carswell Team at RE/MAX A-Team: 828-228-2111 www.CarswellTeam.com One Level Living in this Beautiful Brick Ranch. Walk in the front entrance into the spacious Living Room with a great Wood Burning Stove. The Kitchen has a Pantry & Bar Seating next to Large Dining Room. Primary Suite with half bath, 2 additional bedrooms and Full Bath in hallway with tub/shower combination. 2 Laundry areas: located off kitchen & in the Workshop area of Garage. Relax in your Sunroom out back or work on projects in the Shed (2) or in the Workshop in the Garage. Parking is ample with 2 Garage Bays, 1 Single Carport and a large driveway for easy turning radius or additional parking. If you enjoy evenings by the grill you have great space for setting up your outdoor kitchen on the concrete patio between the house and garage. Roof Replaced: 2012 HVAC: 2011 (dates approximate) Acreage: .50 Lot Dimensions: 115X213X101X199 Schools: St Stephens, H.M. Arndt, St Stephens
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900
