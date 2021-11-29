Extremely Well-Maintained & Move-In Ready! Refrigerator, pool table and pool table's accessories will be yours when purchasing this beautiful home! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home has the upgrades you’ve been looking for! Great open kitchen with island seating! Screened porch that overlooks a spacious yard and serene creek! Definitely a major plus for hosting or just enjoying the wonderful scenery around you. Wood floors, gas log fireplace, moldings & custom blinds! Master Suite has a great walk-in closet, huge double vanity, jetted bath tub & walk-in shower! Lovely landscaping & invisible fence also included! NEWER Heat/Air Systems! 9 ft ceilings in finished basement & 2 car garage! Conveniently located to I-40, Hwy 321 & Hwy 70 in Hickory, close to shopping, restaurants, schools! Absolutely Immaculate! A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000
