3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000

Located in the heart of Viewmont this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is ideally suited for convenience to dining, shopping, schools, medical, and all your other needs. Quiet street. Private back yard with deck. Large 2 car garage and driveway. Primary bedroom on the main floor with walk-in closet. Living room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace with gas logs. From the kitchen and dining area you have easy access to the sunroom. Sunroom leads to back deck. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs complete this nearly perfect home; it just needs you.