One Level Living in the Mt. View area close to Mt. View Elementary School with large lot and mature shade trees. Convenient to Hwy 321, I-40, Hwy 16 and Hwy 10. Eat-in fully updated kitchen with dining area and expansive window providing natural light and view to nice backyard. Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room plus large bonus room with gas fireplace. Laundry room and half bath with easy access to screened in back porch and deck. Expansive, private, fully fenced in back yard with firepit area, perfect for entertaining. Utility building included to use for storage and/or workshop. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Master bathroom updated with tiled walk-in shower. Security system included; Furniture that remains in home is negotiable. Highly desired neighborhood and school system.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000
