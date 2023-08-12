Great opportunity to own a newer home in the heart of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The main floor laundry also serves as mudroom/half bath. The back deck overlooks a beautiful flat lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage closet and access to the master bath. The bathroom excels in functionality featuring double vanity with granite counter and shaker style cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and located close to the second full bath. Home boasts modern 2 panel doors and LED Lighting. Nice patio on the back of the home. Duke Power, Spectrum and City of Hickory Utilities
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He said they are starting out with 30 employees, including people who were with the restaurant before it closed in April 2021 because of a fir…
On Monday, three judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled against Fun Arcade LLC and Barracuda Ventures, finding that the Ocean Fish Game off…
She said somebody or some group of people threw tables, benches, chairs and even potted plants into the pool.In the most recent case, the vand…
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.
Communities with significant outages include Mountain View, Conover, Newton and Catawba.