3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000

If you're looking for PRIVACY and PEACE, this cute ranch is made for you! Sitting on just over half an acre, you can spread out and create your own haven. This Fixer-Upper is waiting for you to make it your own. The spacious living room offers built-ins and vaulted ceilings for a comfy but open feel. Sip your morning coffee or entertain guests on the back deck, conveniently located directly off of kitchen/dining area. Bedrooms are a great size, all containing large closets for ample storage. One of the bedrooms offers functional corner built-in cabinets, perfect for a home office, study, or remote learning space. NO HOA's! Just a short distance to shopping, schools and restaurants.