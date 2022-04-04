 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000

If you're looking for PRIVACY and PEACE, this cute ranch is made for you! Sitting on just over half an acre, you can spread out and create your own haven. This Fixer-Upper is waiting for you to make it your own. The spacious living room offers built-ins and vaulted ceilings for a comfy but open feel. Sip your morning coffee or entertain guests on the back deck, conveniently located directly off of kitchen/dining area. Bedrooms are a great size, all containing large closets for ample storage. One of the bedrooms offers functional corner built-in cabinets, perfect for a home office, study, or remote learning space. NO HOA's! Just a short distance to shopping, schools and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert