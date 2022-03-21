 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $275,000

Beautifully remodeled ranch home in NE Hickory. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with over 1500 sq ft. Gorgeous kitchen with bar seating is open to the dining area. Includes quartz counters, tiled backsplash, new appliances and lighting. Bathrooms are alll freshly updated with quartz counter top, tiled floors & tub, plus new bath and lighting. Hardwood floors throughout the living room, hallway and bedrooms have been beautifully restained, plus all new LVP (Luxury Vinyl Flooring) was added to the kitchen and den. Large backyard and extra lot included totalling .75 acres at the end of a private road. Freshly painted throughout. Roof is 3 years old, and all windows are brand new. Don't miss this wonderful, move-in ready home!

