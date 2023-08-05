NEW Construction home in NE Hickory w/attention to detail! 3BRs and 2 full BTH....approx. 1200 htd sqft--ALL on one lvl. Open concept flr plan and NEW CONSTRUCTION! Kitchen is beautiful with white "soft close" cabinets & drawers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar w/cab. space below. Nice living area has vinyl plank floors (easy to clean) & lots of windows for natural light. The primary BR has carpet & is in the back of the home & offers a priv. bath w/vinyl plank flrs, a dual sink vanity w/granite countertops, tub/shower combo, & WIC. 2 additional BRs share the full hall BTHRM. Laundry closet offers space for a side-by-side washer & dryer. You can relax on the back covered patio w/sliding glass dr access OR sit on the covered front porch. Vinyl ext. w/stone accents. Great space for this ranch style home! Utilities will be Duke Energy(power) & City of Hickory(water, sewer, & trash). Per PLAT 84-146...20' private access easement to homes No HOA at this time.