 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,900

Renovated Split Level with a community beach!! Come check out this partially renovated home located in a desirable area of Caldwell County. This home is a split level and has had the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms renovated. The basement has been completely re-done including new flooring and a gas fireplace. The HOA for this neighborhood is optional and provides access to the neighborhood beach if you want to take advantage of it! Hurry this one won't last long. Great location less than a mile away from lake access and grocery stores.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert