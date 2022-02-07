Renovated Split Level with a community beach!! Come check out this partially renovated home located in a desirable area of Caldwell County. This home is a split level and has had the kitchen and upstairs bathrooms renovated. The basement has been completely re-done including new flooring and a gas fireplace. The HOA for this neighborhood is optional and provides access to the neighborhood beach if you want to take advantage of it! Hurry this one won't last long. Great location less than a mile away from lake access and grocery stores.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,900
