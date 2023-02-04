Welcome home to this three bedroom, two and a half bath home with almost 1,600 square feet waiting for its new owner. Enjoy the open floor plan the main level has to offer to entertain friends and family. Laundry and half bath are also on the main level. Three bedrooms and two full baths with a loft area upstairs that can be used as a study or office. You will not be disappointed with the large master bedroom that boasts a large walk-in closet. Fully fenced in backyard with a nice area for patio furniture just in time for spring. Convenient location to Conover and Hickory.