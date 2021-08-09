OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, August 7th 10:00-12:00, Sunday, August 8th 12:00-1:00. One Level Living in this Spacious Brick Ranch. Walk in the front entrance into the spacious Living Room with a great Wood Burning Stove. The Kitchen has a Pantry & Bar Seating next to Large Dining Room. Primary Suite with half bath, 2 additional bedrooms and Full Bath in hallway with tub/shower combination. 2 Laundry areas: located off kitchen & in the Workshop area of Garage. Relax in your Sunroom out back or work on projects in the Shed (2) or in the Workshop in the Garage. Parking is ample with 2 Garage Bays, 1 Single Carport and a large driveway for easy turning radius or additional parking. If you enjoy evenings by the grill you have great space for setting up your outdoor kitchen on the concrete patio between the house and garage. Roof Replaced: 2021 HVAC: 2011. Acreage: .50 Lot Dimensions: 115X213X101X199. Schools: St Stephens, H.M. Arndt, St Stephens. Contact The Carswell Team at RE/MAX A-Team: 828-228-2111 www.CarswellTeam.com
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,900
