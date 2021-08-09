OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, June 27 1:00-3:00. Character & Style in this One Level Brick Home in Downtown Hickory! 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Perfectly placed for easy access to Downtown Hickory, Viewmont Shopping District, SALT Block, Sidewalks and the new City of Hickory-City Walk/River Walk leading from Lenoir Rhyne University through Downtown and then to Lake Hickory. Don't miss out on living here! Features You will Love: Living Room with a wall of glass looking out to the perfectly landscaped planting bed and large front lawn. Beautiful Fireplace w/Custom Mantle & Built-Ins. Dining Area w/Built-Ins. Large Den with glass doors to a beautiful patio. Primary Suite w/ensuite & spacious closet. Kitchen w/side entrance from driveway. Exterior Offers: Beautiful Landscaping, Lovely Brick path to Front Entrance, Side Entrance to Kitchen from driveway, Glass Doors from Patio leading to Den, Storage Building, Beautiful Backyard facing wooded area. Acreage: .28 Schools: Oakwood, Northview, Hickory High
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,900
