3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,900

3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION split foyer home in desirable St. Stephens area. 2 car basement garage, durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, choose your colors. Additional finished space in the basement. Electric range and dishwasher included. Expected completion date December 2022.

