3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,900

Quality, Convenience, Character & Charm are all yours in this Beautiful Downtown Hickory Home. Main Level Living with all the updates you are looking for in your next home. Great Features on Main: Primary Suite w/Updated Primary Bath & Walk-In Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Updated 2nd Full Bath, Beautiful Living Room/Dining Room/Eat-In Kitchen, Mud Room/Laundry w/Prepping Station. Upper Level: Great space w/skylights for your office, storage or a game room. Exterior: Wrap Around Porch, Back Porch, Low Maintenance Exterior & yard. Convenient to: Downtown Hickory, Frye Regional Medical Center, Lenoir Rhyne University, Public Library, Museum, Science Center, Farmers Market, Locally Owned Restaurants, Shopping, Groceries, Hardware Store and Pharmacies. You don't need to look any further for the most perfectly convenient place to call home. If you love living the "Lake Life" or the "Great Outdoors" you are in the right place. Lake Hickory (Catawba River), Parks & Trails are all here for you. Welcome to your beautiful new home! Schools: Oakwood, Northview, Hickory High School

