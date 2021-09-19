3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $265,000

Don't miss the chance to see this lovingly cared for three bedroom/2 bath brick ranch in the desirable Brickfield subdivision of Mountain View at the PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, FROM 10:00 a.m. UNTIL NOON. Conveniently located with easy access to 40, Hwy 321 and Hwy 10 & 16 and within an hour of CLT International Airport. Situated on a level lot of almost a half acre, this home features hardwood floors, neutral decor, arched doorways and updated lighting. The kitchen has abundant counter space and cabinets and stainless appliances, all of which are included in the sale of this home. The generously sized master suite has hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dual vanity. The over-sized two car garage features a pull-down attic for additional storage. New architectural shingle roof installed in 2020. Showings to begin Friday, September 10th. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home.