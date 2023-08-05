Energy Star rated New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Hickory. This brand new home features beautiful and durable LVP throughout. The open kitchen/dining/living room is great for entertaining. Light neutral colors throughout and lots of windows provide tons of natural light. Front and back covered porches and an additional enclosed storage room. Encapsulated attic. The energy efficiency in this home will save you tons of money. All photos of complete homes are representative images from builders previous projects. This home is under construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A car plowed through the patio in front of Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory on Thursday night. Beth Leicht, a barista at the s…
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.