Energy Star rated New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Hickory. This brand new home features beautiful and durable LVP throughout. The open kitchen/dining/living room is great for entertaining. Light neutral colors throughout and lots of windows provide tons of natural light. Front and back covered porches and an additional enclosed storage room. Encapsulated attic. The energy efficiency in this home will save you tons of money. All photos of complete homes are representative images from builders previous projects. This home is under construction.