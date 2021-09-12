Sprawling ranch! A spacious home where you don't know what's around every corner. And at each turn, you are greeted by an awesome den, screened in porch or huge dining room! The surprise of a second fireplace, the beauty of a updated kitchen and the peacefulness of the covered front porch! This home is located on a corner lot, with lots of hardwoods in NW Hickory. Convenient to shopping, schools and restaurants. Come take in all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
- Updated
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
- Updated
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
- Updated
Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex in Long View Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
- Updated
A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.