3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $264,900

Charming three-bedroom, three-bath home in the desirable Northlakes community. Recently-installed LV flooring and freshly-painted neutral walls throughout the living room and spacious bedrooms create a tasteful, relaxing atmosphere. The kitchen and baths have been updated with tile flooring, solid-surface and granite countertops, and a tile backsplash in the kitchen. A large, tiled family room with gas-log fireplace for leisure activities. Also downstairs space for storage or a home office. Recently refurbished large deck for outdoor entertaining. An optional, nominal HOA fee grants access to a lakefront beach and boat launch, as well as two neighborhood playgrounds. Ready access to Hickory parks and attractive downtown (without city taxes). Also convenient to Lenoir and points north.

News Alert