3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $264,900

This amazing home in the Desirable Providence Forest is just outside the heart of Hickory and close to all the shopping, restaurants and highways! This two story home sits amongst the mature trees and presents a long covered front porch. Inside the open foyer is a formal room to the right with chair railing and another room to the left for a formal sitting area or office. Proceed through to view the great room with fireplace, hardwood flooring, patio door to the back balcony, the breakfast nook, bar, and the beauiful kitchen area. The kitchen area features decorative ceramic tile backsplash, countertops, garbage disposal and recessed lighting. The stairway leads to the upper level to the spacious master bedroom/master bathroom suite with walk in closet. Two bedrooms are also roomy and are adjacent to the large guest bathroom with double vanities and ceramic tile flooring. Other perks incude a security system, gas line on the rear deck & a 12x16 storage building! Will go quick!