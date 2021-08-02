** PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/31 - 1 PM TO 3 PM. ** ALL BRICK RANCH WITH BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH VIEWS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE HICKORY. YOU CAN EASILY TAKE YOUR MORNING OR EVENING WALKS DOWN TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD ACCESS TO THE LAKE AND TAKE IN ITS NATURAL BEAUTY. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL LOVED AND CARED FOR. MOVE IN READY FOR ANYONE WANTING TO BE AWAY FROM THHE CITY BUT JUST A SHORT DRIVE AWAY. THE HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A DOUBLE GARAGE. THE HEAT PUMP WAS REPLACED 4 YEARS AGO. IT BOASTS A SPACIOUS SUNROOM (HEAT/AIR) THAT HAS ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES (IN HOME GYM, OFFICE, PLAYROOM, FAMILY ROOM ETC). THERE IS A FULL BASEMENT FOR LOTS OF STORAGE OR A QUICK FINISH FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. SCHEDULE A VIEWING TODAY AND COME FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS GEM.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $260,000
