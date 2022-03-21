3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $260,000

Charming cottage style ranch home located in the desirable Northlakes Community. 3 Bedroom and 2 full bathrooms in the main living area with a private fenced in backyard. The kitchen overlooks the living area and has been updated with butcher block countertops, tile back splash, new LVP flooring, lighting, farm style sink and faucet. The den features a beamed cathedral ceiling with a gas log stoned fireplace. Property features a one car garage and a flex space which is heated and cooled and includes a half bathroom. Optional HOA, The Northlakes community offers lake access, a beach, playground and tennis court. ***MULTIPLE OFFERS Received***, client will receive offers through Sunday at noon 3/20.