3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-Charming 3BR/2.5BA in Desirable Mt. View! Main Level Features Large Living Space, Dining Area, Kitchen with Updated White Cabinets, Counter Tops, and Backsplash , Well Organized Pantry & Laundry Room, 3 Bedrooms- with Updated Guest Bathroom, and Master Suite! Downstairs you will find a movie room/den with additional half bath. Enjoy the rest of your summer on the wooded back deck overlooking the spacious lot, fire pit area, and above ground pool-lots of space to make new memories! We love the low county taxes and proximity to Hwy 321, Hwy 127 S, and I-40!