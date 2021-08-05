This home is a presell and the pictures are of a model. Great opportunity to own a new construction home in the heart of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The main floor laundry also serves as mudroom/half bath. The back deck overlooks a beautiful lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The owner suite is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage closet and access to the master bath. The bathroom excels in functionality featuring double vanity with granite counter and shaker style cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious and located close to the second full bath. Home will have modern 2 panel doors and LED Lighting. Pictures are of a similar model. Please see the video for the feeling of home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qEiLbgfGdeb
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
Flowers, messages and a large pink stuffed bear surround the utility pole near where Brianna Page was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturd…
- Updated
A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one …
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
'When you got old enough to do anything, you went to work;' Conover man has packed a lot of living into 100 years
On Aug. 6, Alden Dixon will be 100 years old. Now that I’ve spent some time with him and two of his children, Brenda Gibson and Nancy Boggs, b…
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.